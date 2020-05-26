(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The African continent's biggest weakness in tackling the coronavirus pandemic is shortage of testing capacities, both in terms of quantity and quality, WHO Africa Program Manager for Emergency Response Michel Yao told Sputnik in an interview.

"What we are seeing is that we have quite a proportion of people being asymptomatic. And it is only testing of high-risk contacts - it is the only proxy to know what is the real proportion, and many countries do not have the capacity yet," Yao said, going on to call the inadequate testing capacity "one of the bitter ends for African countries."

In concrete figures, an average of 10-20 tests are being conducted in African countries per 10,000 inhabitants as opposed to 200 tests conducted in Europe. Aside from the ten-fold difference, the WHO official pointed to the fact that the European countries are well equipped technologically to scale up production even further.

"Most of the tests [in Africa] are coming from abroad, and it increases the challenge. It's the pandemic, so most if not all countries need the same supply," Yao said, adding that "it requires some solidarity. Some countries may have assets of this supply, but the level of the situation now requests how to release some of it to make it available to countries that are in need right now.

So it's a bit of advocacy to have this equitable access to this technology that is required."

The lack of tests is compensated by assuming by default that all direct contacts of a confirmed carrier are infected as well, it was explained by the WHO expert, who added that the limitation of this approach is that asymptomatic carriers remain in the shadows.

Aside from the quantitative backwardness, there is also a qualitative one in Africa, according to Yao.

"The level of equipment is weak. The principle technology used is the PCR [polymerase chain reaction] machine ” in most of the cases you have it in capital cities and only in few regional hospitals. When you move out of there you don't have it," the WHO Africa program manager for emergency response said.

To overcome this challenge while the more advanced diagnostic technology has not yet reached Africa, the WHO official said some of the existing technology, such as testing kits for tuberculosis and Ebola, can be repurposed to diagnose COVID-19. It is WHO's hope that rapid diagnostic tests will be the next step in Africa, but, according to Yao, there is only one test currently under research in the Pasteur University in Senegal which has a potential to begin being produced locally.