Inaugural Esports Olympics delayed to 2027 in Riyadh

(@FahadShabbir)

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The maiden Esports Olympics slated to be hosted by Saudi Arabia in 2025 had been delayed by two years, the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday.

"The first edition of the Olympic Esports Games, a landmark event both in the world of esports and within the Olympic Movement, will be held in 2027 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia," the IOC said in a statement.

"The Road to the Games with the first Olympic competitions will already start this year."

The Saudis were guaranteed the hosting of the Games for 12 years, beginning in 2025, when the agreement was announced by the IOC in July last year.

IOC president Thomas Bach, who steps down later this year after 12 years in the role, met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, in Riyadh on Sunday.

"There is now a very clear roadmap to the historic first-ever Olympic Esports Games," said Bach.

"With the Road to the Olympic Esports Games starting this year, the Games are becoming a reality."

Prince Abdulaziz said the timing "works for all parties".

"Today the journey to the first-ever Olympic Esports Games is clear, with an immediate timeline that works for all parties and sees the Road to Olympic Esports Games start in 2025," he said.

"Together with the IOC there is real momentum, unity and clarity on the way forward, with the focus now on delivering."

Saudi sports events are routinely accused of being used as a distraction from human rights violations, a practice dubbed "sportswashing".

The Kingdom has invested heavily in sport over the last few years, although critics, including women's rights groups and members of the LGBTQ community, allege it is using its Public Investment Fund (PIF) to sportswash its human rights record.

Following the confirmation of Saudi Arabia as hosts of the 2034 World Cup last December, 21 organisations including Amnesty, Saudi diaspora human rights organisations, migrant workers' groups from Nepal and Kenya and international trade unions, published a joint statement condemning the move.

The country denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws.