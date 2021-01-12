CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The inaugural session of the Egyptian parliament's lower house has been for the first time presided over by a female lawmaker, 83-year old Farida Shobashi, who is also the eldest member of the house.

"I am proud that I am the eldest parliament member ...

Thanks to everyone who believed in me, thanks to the political leadership due to which an Egyptian woman has regained her role," the lawmaker said during a television appearance on Tuesday.

The parliamentary election in Egypt was held in October-November 2020. The Nation's Future Party supported by President Abdel Fattah Sisi gained 315 of 568 seats.

According to the constitutional amendments adopted in Egypt in 2019, the number of seats in the house reserved for female lawmakers increased to 148, compared to the 90 seats that female legislators occupied following the 2015 parliament election.