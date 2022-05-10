Inauguration Ceremony of New South Korean President Takes Place in Seoul - Reports

UrduPoint.com

An inauguration ceremony of newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is taking place near the parliament building in Seoul involving about 40,000 people, and opening a former presidential administration for public attendance, media reported on Tuesday

Yoon has already visited an underground bunker of the new presidential administration, where the country's defense ministry headquarters were previously situated, and attended a traditional briefing by South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Yonhap news agency reported.

A relocation of the presidential office was one of Yoon's election pledges. The Blue House, which has always been the presidential office, will be open for public attendance from the beginning of the inauguration ceremony at 11:00 a.

m. (05:00 GMT), the report said.

Yoon has already met with several foreign delegations, who were invited to attend his inauguration ceremony, including the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Uzbekistan, as well as US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, China's Vice President Wang Qishan, and Singaporean President Halimah Yacob, according to the report.

Outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on the government to continue establishing a dialogue with North Korea and strive for peace.

Moon is leaving his post with the highest level of civil support among all South Korean presidents, estimated at 45% as of May 6, according to the Gallup Korea research company.

