Inauguration of Afghan President to Be Delayed by 15 Days - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020)

"The presidential inauguration or grand ceremony will be postponed for 15 days," the source said.

�A source in the presidential palace told Sputnik on Sunday that Ghani ordered officials to start preparations for his inauguration. At the same time, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah's Stability and Convergence electoral team is preparing for Abdullah's own inauguration ceremony. Abdullah has contested the results of September election and begun to form his own parallel government.