Inauguration Of Afghan President To Be Delayed By 15 Days - Source

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:32 PM

Inauguration of Afghan President to Be Delayed by 15 Days - Source

An inauguration of Ashraf Ghani as the Afghan president will be postponed by 15 days from the original date of February 27, a source close to the president told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) An inauguration of Ashraf Ghani as the Afghan president will be postponed by 15 days from the original date of February 27, a source close to the president told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The presidential inauguration or grand ceremony will be postponed for 15 days," the source said.

�A source in the presidential palace told Sputnik on Sunday that Ghani ordered officials to start preparations for his inauguration. At the same time, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah's Stability and Convergence electoral team is preparing for Abdullah's own inauguration ceremony. Abdullah has contested the results of September election and begun to form his own parallel government.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

