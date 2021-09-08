UrduPoint.com

Inauguration Of Afghanistan's New Government Scheduled For September 11 - Taliban Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:12 PM

Inauguration of Afghanistan's New Government Scheduled for September 11 - Taliban Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The inauguration ceremony of the new Afghan cabinet is scheduled for September 11, a source in the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) told Sputnik.

"The inauguration of the new transitional government is scheduled for September 11," the source said.

"Russia, China, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan and Iran have so far been invited to the ceremony," he added.

It is also noted that the new Afghan Deputy Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, went to Qatar on Wednesday to invite delegations from a number of other countries.

