Inauguration of Israeli Unity Government Delayed Until Sunday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The unity government of Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party and Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White alliance has again been delayed, this time until Sunday, according to their statement.

Netanyahu told President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday that the long-awaited government had been finalized, only to push its swearing-in back to Thursday to accommodate the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to delay the swear-in ceremony until Sunday to allow more time for filling in remaining ministerial jobs in the Likud party.

Ganz agreed to that," the statement read.

Ganz will temporarily recall his resignation as speaker of the Israeli parliament. Once the government takes the oath, he will assume the role of alternate prime minister, Israeli media said. He will take over as prime minister in 18 months.

The rival parties clinched a power-sharing deal in April after three inconclusive elections in less than a year, ending the longest political crisis in the country's 72-year history.