Inauguration of South Ossetian President-Elect Gagloev Will Take Place After May 21 - CEC

The inauguration od South Osstian President-elect Alan Gagloev will take place after May 21, Secretary of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Kristina Avlokhova told Sputnik on Wednesday

TSKHINVALI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The inauguration od South Osstian President-elect Alan Gagloev will take place after May 21, Secretary of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Kristina Avlokhova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Gagloev, the leader of the opposition Nykhas party, overtook the incumbent president of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, in the presidential race with 54.

2% of the vote after 97% of all ballots had been counted. Outgoing President Anatoly Bibilov acknowledged his defeat and congratulated the winner, wishing him to do well in office.

"The inauguration will take place after May 21," Avlokhova said.

The exact date will be known in the near future after 100% of the ballots are processed, the official added.