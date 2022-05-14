UrduPoint.com

Inauguration Of South Ossetian President-Elect Gagloev Will Take Place On May 24 - CEC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 12:35 PM

The inauguration of South Ossetian President-elect Alan Gagloev will take place on May 24, Central Election Commission (CEC) told Sputnik on Saturday

Earlier in the day, the CEC processed 100% of all ballots.

Gagloev, the leader of the opposition Nykhas party, overtook the incumbent president of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, in the presidential race with 56.09% of the votes.

"The inauguration will take place on May 24," a CEC spokesman said.

On May 8, Bibilov acknowledged his defeat in the second round of the presidential election and congratulated Gagloev on the victory.

