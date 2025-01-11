Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Nicolas Maduro's inauguration on Friday for a third term as Venezuela's president drew widespread admonishment from countries that have accused him of stealing the July election.

The defiant 62-year-old leader, who has shrugged off allegations of electoral fraud and insisted he won another six-year term, was also congratulated by states that have maintained support for his controversial government.

Here are the main reactions to Maduro taking the oath of office in Caracas.

- United States -

Washington hiked its reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest to $25 million on Friday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that Maduro "clearly lost" last year's election and called the swearing-in ceremony "an illegitimate presidential inauguration."

In a separate announcement, the US Treasury Department said it was sanctioning eight senior officials who lead "key economic and security agencies enabling Nicolas Maduro's repression and subversion of democracy in Venezuela."

On Thursday, incoming US president Donald Trump defended Venezuela's opposition party leader and its exiled presidential candidate as "freedom fighters."

- European Union -

The EU said Friday that Maduro was not Venezuela's legitimate president.

Foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said "Maduro lacks all democratic legitimacy," as Brussels announced sanctions on a further 15 officials from Venezuela's National Electoral Council, judiciary and security forces.

- Britain -

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Maduro's "claim to power is fraudulent," as London also announced further sanctions on individuals associated with the Caracas government.

"The outcome of July's elections was neither free nor fair and his regime does not represent the will of the Venezuelan people," Lammy said.

- United Nations -

UN chief Antonio Guterres called Friday for Venezuelan authorities to release all those who have been "arbitrarily detained" since the elections.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the detention of a large number of persons, including opposition figures, journalists and human rights defenders since the July 28 presidential elections," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

- Russia -

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Maduro on his swearing-in, according to the lower house of parliament.

Lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, who attended Maduro's inauguration in Caracas on behalf of Putin, "conveyed congratulations from Russia's head of state", it said in a statement.

- Regional states -

In a sign of Maduro's pariah status, only two leaders -- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Nicaraguan president and ex-guerrilla Daniel Ortega -- attended his inauguration.

Traditional left-wing allies, including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, pointedly stayed away from the ceremony.

burs-bs/mlm