Inauguration Security Barriers in US Capital to Come Down Within 36 Hours - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) US capital city authorities will remove security barriers near the National Mall within 36 hours, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters on Thursday.

Intense security measures were taken to protect President Joe Biden's inauguration festivities on Wednesday in light of the recent Capitol Hill riot.

"Yesterday evening crews began removing barriers and fencing on major streets and opening garages that were blocked. The process will take approximately 36 hours," Bowser said during a press briefing.

City authorities already began opening streets near the Mall that have been closed for several days, she added.

On January 6, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's victory.