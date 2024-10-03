Open Menu

Inbound Visitor Spending In First Half Of 2024 Reaches SAR92.6 Billion, Says Ministry Of Tourism

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Inbound visitor spending in first half of 2024 reaches SAR92.6 billion, says Ministry of Tourism

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Ministry of Tourism announced on Thursday that Saudi Arabia saw a notable 8.2% growth in inbound visitor spending during the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, reaching around SAR92.6 billion.

The Kingdom also recorded a surplus in the travel account of around SAR41.6 billion,a press release said.

The growth in spending by inbound visitors to Saudi Arabia reflects the significant progress made by the tourism sector. According to UN Tourism, Saudi Arabia led G20 countries in international tourist arrivals and in the growth rate of international tourism receipts in the first seven months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2019.

Furthermore, the data underscores the success of the tourism ecosystem in positioning the sector as a global leader.

This achievement is attributed to adopting best practices in tourism development, enhancing tourism-related services and products, and collaborating with government entities to drive the growth of the Kingdom's tourism sector.

This achievement highlights the tourism ecosystem's efforts to elevate the tourism sector to global leadership and enhance its contribution to the Kingdom's economic growth.

