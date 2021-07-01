UrduPoint.com
Incendiary Gaza Balloons Spark Minor Israel Fires

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:11 PM

Incendiary balloons launched Thursday from Gaza sparked four minor fires in Israel, the fire service said, in the latest unrest since a fragile May ceasefire following 11 days of conflict

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Incendiary balloons launched Thursday from Gaza sparked four minor fires in Israel, the fire service said, in the latest unrest since a fragile May ceasefire following 11 days of conflict.

A statement from the fire service said it quickly brought the blazed under control in the Eshkol region near the Gaza border, describing the fires "as small and not dangerous".

"A fire investigator... determined that all the fires were caused by incendiary balloons" (from Gaza), the statement said.

Eleven days of deadly fighting between Israel and Gaza's Hamas Islamist rulers, as well as other Palestinian armed groups based in the enclave, ended on May 21 with a ceasefire declaration.

There was no immediate indication as to which Gaza-based group was responsible for the balloon launch.

There have been multiple flare ups since the ceasefire, including a series of balloon launches last month. Israel has responded with air strikes.

Following an exchange of fire on June 18, Israeli army chief ordered forces to be ready "for a variety of scenarios including a resumption of hostilities".

The conflict killed 260 Palestinians including some fighters, according to Gaza authorities.

In Israel, 13 people were killed, including a soldier, by rockets fired from Gaza, the police and army said.

