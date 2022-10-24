Incidence of Cyberattacks on Russia Increased 80% in 2022 - Deputy Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The number of cyberattacks on Russia has increased by 80% in 2022, with the main target shifting from the financial sector to the public sector, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Sunday.

"Of course, information security is at the forefront, as the number of cyberattacks on Russia has increased by 80% this year. Moreover, the financial sector was the main target of cyberattacks last year, while this year it is the public sector," Chernyshenko said during a working meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

According to Chernyshenko, over 25,000 cyberattacks on Russia state resources and up to 1,200 incidents on critical infrastructure were successfully eliminated this year.

At the same time, the official added that these attacks from "unfriendly countries" will continue. On Putin's instructions, cybersecurity headquarters have been organized at all executive branch agencies and critical infrastructure, he said, in order to defend themselves effectively.