Incidence of Tuberculosis in Russia Decreases More Than 2 Times Over 10 Years - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The incidence of tuberculosis in Russia has decreased more than 2 times per 100,0000 of the population since 2010, a statistical report of the Ministry of Health, seen by Sputnik, said.

"The number of patients with a first-ever diagnosis of active tuberculosis per 100,000 people: 77.2 in 2010, 32.3 in 2020," the report says.

In total, in 2020, tuberculosis was first detected in almost 47,400 people, and a year earlier in 60,500.

The largest number of patients with tuberculosis in 2020 was registered in the Chukotka, a remote region located across the Bering Strait from Alaska; the Republic of Tuva in Siberia; and far-eastern Primorsky Territory; with the smallest in the Belgorod, Ryazan, and Vologda regions in western Russia, the document says.