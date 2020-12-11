The incident of Finland's nuclear plant posed no danger to the environment and the radiation levels at and near the station are at a normal level, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The incident of Finland's nuclear plant posed no danger to the environment and the radiation levels at and near the station are at a normal level, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Friday.

An incident occurred at the unit 2 of the Olkiluoto power station on Thursday. The reactor was shut down.

"[Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority of Finland, STUK] @STUK_FI informed the IAEA that yesterday's event at Unit 2 of the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant posed no threat to the safety of people or the environment, and that radiation levels at the plant and surroundings are at normal levels," the IAEA tweeted.

According to the STUK itself, the incident was caused by a problem with the purification system.

"Contaminated filter material got into the cooling circuit and caused a temporary rise of the radiation levels in the circuit. The fuel was not damaged, consequently there was no risk of harmful radioactive release," the Finnish nuclear authority explained in a press release.