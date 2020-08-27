Incident at Libyan Embassy Caused by Contradictions Between Diplomats - Minsk

The incident at the Libyan embassy in Minsk is caused by internal contradictions between Libyan diplomats, there were neither serious injuries, nor detentions, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The incident at the Libyan embassy in Minsk is caused by internal contradictions between Libyan diplomats, there were neither serious injuries, nor detentions, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Thursday.

"According to the information we have, the cause of the incident is internal contradictions between Libyan diplomats," Glaz said in a commentary published on the website of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

"None of the parties to the conflict have received any complaints about injuries or beatings. No one was detained by law enforcement " he added.

The penetration of unknown persons into the territory of the Libyan embassy in Belarus early on Thursday was seen on a CCTV video provided to Sputnik by embassy staff. The video shows several people climbing over the embassy's fence and moving further through the territory.

The faces of the attackers, except for one of them, are difficult to identify.

Earlier, Charge d'Affairs of Libya in Minsk Mohammed Asteita told Sputnik that a group of about 30 people - supporters of the Government of National Accord (GNA) had stormed the building of the country's embassy in Minsk. According to Asteita, the attackers "threw him to the ground and beat him." He noted that he had a conflict with the attackers on the embassy for two months, and this is the second assault attempt. The group wants him to leave the embassy and hand him over to GNA supporters, Asteita said. He also said that he had hired four security guards at the embassy, since the Belarusian Foreign Ministry did not do so, despite his request.