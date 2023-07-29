Open Menu

Incident In Russia's Taganrog Results In 16 Injured - Center For Disaster Medicine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Incident in Russia's Taganrog Results in 16 Injured - Center for Disaster Medicine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) As a result of the incident in Russia's Taganrog at least 16 people have received injuries, including 10 needing hospitalization, and one being in serious condition, the Center for Disaster Medicine of the Russian Health Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian missile was intercepted over Taganrog, and its debris fell in the city damaging buildings and injuring civilians. Later, the ministry said that another Ukrainian missile in the Rostov Region was intercepted its debris fell far away from populated areas.

"According to operational data, as a result of the emergency in Taganrog, 16 victims needed medical help. Ten of them were hospitalized, with one person being in serious condition," the statement said.

Related Topics

Russia Taganrog Rostov From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

9 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

14 minutes ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

14 minutes ago
 Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

14 minutes ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

14 minutes ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

14 minutes ago
Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

25 minutes ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

27 minutes ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

27 minutes ago
 Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran ..

Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran Desecration in Europe - Turkis ..

25 minutes ago
 Rain likely at scattered places

Rain likely at scattered places

32 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offers cond ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offers condolences to UAE President over ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World