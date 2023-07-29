MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) As a result of the incident in Russia's Taganrog at least 16 people have received injuries, including 10 needing hospitalization, and one being in serious condition, the Center for Disaster Medicine of the Russian Health Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian missile was intercepted over Taganrog, and its debris fell in the city damaging buildings and injuring civilians. Later, the ministry said that another Ukrainian missile in the Rostov Region was intercepted its debris fell far away from populated areas.

"According to operational data, as a result of the emergency in Taganrog, 16 victims needed medical help. Ten of them were hospitalized, with one person being in serious condition," the statement said.