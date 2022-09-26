Incident Occurs on Nord Stream 2 String, Rapid Gas Pressure Drop Registered - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) An incident occurred on one of the Nord Stream 2 twin gas pipeline strings, as gas pressure rapidly dropped, operator Nord Stream AG told Sputnik on Monday.

"Overnight the Nord Stream 2 landfall dispatcher registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

The marine authorities of Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Russia have been notified immediately. Investigation is ongoing," the operator said.