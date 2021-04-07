UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Incident On Iranian Ship In Red Sea Cuased By Explosion Of Mines Planted On Hull - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 01:00 AM

Incident on Iranian Ship in Red Sea Cuased by Explosion of Mines Planted on Hull - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The incident on an Iranian ship in the Red Sea occurred due to the explosion of mines planted on the hull, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, citing sources.

Earlier, Al Arabiya channel reported citing sources that an Iranian cargo ship belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had been attacked off the coast of Eritrea in the Red Sea.

According to Tasnim sources, there was an explosion of mines attached to the ship's hull. It reported that the Saviz vessel for several years has been engaged in the observation and support of Iranian warships, which, in turn, were sent to escort merchant ships.

In turn, Al Arabiya reported citing sources that an improvised explosive device had allegedly been planted on the ship by an Israeli saboteur.

Related Topics

Eritrea

Recent Stories

VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on h ..

18 minutes ago

PTI leader demands stern action against profiteers ..

18 minutes ago

Final defeat against Bayern is irrelevant for PSG ..

18 minutes ago

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus situation under control in Punjab: Chi ..

18 minutes ago

Iran-Flagged Vessel Attacked Off Eritrea Coast - A ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.