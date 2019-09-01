Incident on Israeli-Lebanese Border Finished 'on Tactical Level' - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Israel has declared the incident on the Israel-Lebanon border to be over on tactical level after the country fired some 100 projectiles on Lebanon's southern settlements in response to an anti-tank missile attack.

Jonathan Conricus, the Israeli military spokesman, told journalists, that the incident was over on tactical level, but on strategic level the situation continued to unfold.

Earlier in the day, Israeli drones dropped flammables on a Lebanese grove near the border with Israel in an anti-Hezbollah operation triggering forest fires. In response, several anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon to target facilities in northern Israel.

According to a spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, there are no Israeli casualties.