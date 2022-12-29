Incident With Fallen Ukrainian Missile in Belarus Similar to Such Case in Poland - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The military commissar of the Brest region of Belarus, Oleg Konovalov, said on Thursday that the incident with the fallen Ukrainian missile in Belarus is similar to the case in Poland.

"Today, at around 10:00 a.m.

(local time, 07:00 GMT), the fall of an anti-aircraft guided missile of the S-300 complex of the Ukrainian armed forces was allegedly recorded on the territory of the Ivanovo district. The situation is similar to the one that happened recently with the fall of the same missile on the territory of Poland," the military commissar said in a statement on the Brest Regional Executive Committee's Telegram.

Konovalov stressed that the residents of the region should not worry, but unfortunately such incidents happen.