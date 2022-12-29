UrduPoint.com

Incident With Fallen Ukrainian Missile In Belarus Similar To Such Case In Poland - Minsk

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Incident With Fallen Ukrainian Missile in Belarus Similar to Such Case in Poland - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The military commissar of the Brest region of Belarus, Oleg Konovalov, said on Thursday that the incident with the fallen Ukrainian missile in Belarus is similar to the case in Poland.

"Today, at around 10:00 a.m.

(local time, 07:00 GMT), the fall of an anti-aircraft guided missile of the S-300 complex of the Ukrainian armed forces was allegedly recorded on the territory of the Ivanovo district. The situation is similar to the one that happened recently with the fall of the same missile on the territory of Poland," the military commissar said in a statement on the Brest Regional Executive Committee's Telegram.

Konovalov stressed that the residents of the region should not worry, but unfortunately such incidents happen.

Related Topics

Brest Ivanovo Same Belarus Poland

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League announces dates for ADNOC Pro Leagu ..

UAE Pro League announces dates for ADNOC Pro League&#039;s round 2

16 minutes ago
 Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrat ..

Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrate the New Year!

1 hour ago
 A realme Ode to the Year 2022

A realme Ode to the Year 2022

1 hour ago
 More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qe ..

More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qeemat Punjab App; 78,411 out of ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Sur ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Surakarta (Solo), Indonesia, in A ..

2 hours ago
 AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed accordin ..

AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed according to 2022 target

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.