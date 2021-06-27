UrduPoint.com
Incident With UK Warship Proves NATO Blocks Communication Channels Between States - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

Incident With UK Warship Proves NATO Blocks Communication Channels Between States - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) The entry of the UK destroyer Defender in the Russian waters near the Crimean shore proves that NATO blocks all special communication channels that could be used by countries to clarify matters and prevent such incidents, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"All our diplomatic channels, special channels are functioning. We have different formats with different countries," Zakharova told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.

"And the destroyer incident proves that all the existing special communication channels between countries are blocked by NATO. Just blocked," Zakharova added.

