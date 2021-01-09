Incitement Charges Not Expected Against Trump Over US Capitol Unrest - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The US Department of Justice does not expect to file charges related to incitement against President Donald Trump following the Capitol unrest, Assistant US Attorney Ken Kohl told reporters on Friday

"We don't expect any charges of that nature," Kohl said when asked during a phone briefing to elaborate on the possibility "that the President or the people who were on the stage with him at that rally could face potential charges related to inciting violence."