Including Rostec in New US Sanctions List Good Stimulus For Better Work - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The inclusion of Russia's high-tech state corporation, Rostec, in the new sanctions list of the US Department of Commerce could lead to further improvements in the company's work, a Rostec spokesperson told Sputnik.

On Monday, the commerce department said that the US had designated 45 Russian and 58 Chinese companies as foreign entities with military ties, restricting export, reexport and transfers with them.

"We have already forgotten what it's like to live without sanctions. So there is nothing new here. Just another round of unfriendly actions and an additional incentive for us to work even better," a Rostec spokesperson told Sputnik commenting on the anti-Russia move.