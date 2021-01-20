UrduPoint.com
Incoming Biden Administration Will Review Entire US Approach Toward N. Korea - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The incoming US administration will review the entire approach and policy toward North Korea, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said during his Senate confirmation hearing.

"I think we have to review and we intend to review the entire approach and policy toward North Korea because this is a hard problem that has plagued administration after administration, and it is a problem that has not gotten better. In fact, it has gotten worse," Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

