Incoming EU Chief Again Urges UK To Nominate Commissioner

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:52 PM

The incoming president of the European Commission wrote to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a second time on Tuesday to urge him to nominate a British commissioner, a spokeswoman said

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The incoming president of the European Commission wrote to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a second time on Tuesday to urge him to nominate a British commissioner, a spokeswoman said.

Ursula von der Leyen hopes to head a 28-strong team of top officials from each of the EU member states in time for her commission to take office on December 1.

But Johnson, who has vowed to take Britain out of the bloc before January 31, is fighting a British election campaign on a pro-Brexit ticket and has yet to respond.

Briefing reporters, von der Leyen spokeswoman Dana Spinant confirmed the British government had not replied to an earlier urgent letter calling for a nominee.

"This is the reason why this morning the president-elect has sent another letter to the UK government reminding it of its legal obligations under the treaty," Spinant said.

In addition to his obligations under the EU treaty, Johnson also committed to the principle that he must supply a nominee when he accepted an extension to the Brexit deadline.

But, while British officials stress they will meet their "legal obligations", the government has not given any sign of who might be proposed for an EU post.

"Time is running out. This is why the president-elect is expecting an answer very soon to this second letter and at any rate before the end of this week," Spinant said.

