Incoming European Commission Chief Promises to Seek Balanced Approach to Migration Issues

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the EU executive branch would strive to set a balanced approach to migration issues by searching for solutions that would work for all

Earlier in the day, the European Parliament approved the new composition of the European Commission, led by von der Leyen, for a five-year term. The commission will take office on December 1 without a representative of the United Kingdom.

"People expect Europe to find common solution to the shared challenge of migration. This is an issue that has divided us, but we should step forward, we need solutions that work for all," von der Leyen said while making address before the voting.

The European Commission president-elect stressed that it was important to make sure that those who needed protection would be able to find a shelter in Europe, while those who had not right for that would come back home.

"Europe will always provide shelter for those who are in need of international protection, [and] it is in our interest that those who stay are integrated to our society, but we also have to ensure that those who have no right to stay return home," von der Leyen pointed out.

The main scope of responsibilities in the field of migration will be assigned to the European Commissioner for Home Affairs. Sweden's Ylva Johansson will assume this post in the new composition of the European Commission.