UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Incoming European Commission Chief Tells EU To Learn 'Language Of Power'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Incoming European Commission Chief Tells EU to Learn 'Language of Power'

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The European Union can no longer rely on "soft power" to assert its values globally and needs to learn the "language of power," European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

In her "State of Europe" address in Berlin, the former German defense chief reminded the audience that "soft power" was a way of spreading a nation's influence through culture, something she said was a "costly" project.

"Soft power alone is now not enough. If we Europeans want to assert ourselves in the world Europe must also learn the language of power,"

Von der Leyen said Europe needed to "grow our own muscle where we have long relied on others, for example in security policy."

Secondly, Europe needs to use the force it had for "targeted engagement" where it best served European interests. She cited China as a country where the EU was in a position to influence bilateral trade.

Related Topics

World Europe China German European Union Berlin Best

Recent Stories

No application received from Maryam Nawaz: Dr Fird ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens National Festival for Tol ..

3 hours ago

High time to follow Iqbal's teachings to address s ..

3 hours ago

Govt grants permission to Nawaz Sharif on medical ..

3 hours ago

Kartarpur Corridor inauguration testimony of Pakis ..

3 hours ago

Govt not to do politics on Nawaz Sharif's health: ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.