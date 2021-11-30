Incoming German Chancellor Scholz Backs Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

Germany's incoming chancellor Olaf Scholz came out on Tuesday in favor of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination as the country battles the fourth wave of coronavirus, multiple media said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Germany's incoming chancellor Olaf Scholz came out on Tuesday in favor of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination as the country battles the fourth wave of coronavirus, multiple media said.

Scholz, who spoke at a virtual meeting of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel with regional governors, said a cross-party initiative to this effect should come from the Federal parliament.

"As a member of parliament, I will definitely support it," he was quoted as saying by the Spiegel magazine.

The Social Democrat leader said mandatory vaccination should be considered once enough doses have been secured to offer everyone a second shot. This can happen by early February.

Scholz also proposed restricting contacts of the unvaccinated to two people from another household and making non-essential stores off-limits to those who have not been vaccinated or cured from COVID-19.