Incoming German Foreign Minister Touts Strong, Unified EU Policy on 'Systemic Rival' China

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 10:36 PM
Germany's next foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, on Monday floated the idea of the European Union adopting a "strong" strategy for its key competitor China
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Germany's next foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, on Monday floated the idea of the European Union adopting a "strong" strategy for its key competitor China.
"If we look at the central economic-political topics of our time and other areas, we are systemic rivals, which is why we need a strong, unified European policy for China," she told a Greens news conference.
Baerbock said the EU would continue cooperating with China on international issues, such as climate change and the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This comes days after the 40-year-old Greens co-leader suggested in an interview with the German daily TAZ that the EU should use import curbs as leverage to deal with the world's largest goods exporter.