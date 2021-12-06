Incoming German Foreign Minister Touts Strong, Unified EU Policy on 'Systemic Rival' China

Germany's next foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, on Monday floated the idea of the European Union adopting a "strong" strategy for its key competitor China

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Germany's next foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, on Monday floated the idea of the European Union adopting a "strong" strategy for its key competitor China.

"If we look at the central economic-political topics of our time and other areas, we are systemic rivals, which is why we need a strong, unified European policy for China," she told a Greens news conference.

Baerbock said the EU would continue cooperating with China on international issues, such as climate change and the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes days after the 40-year-old Greens co-leader suggested in an interview with the German daily TAZ that the EU should use import curbs as leverage to deal with the world's largest goods exporter.