UrduPoint.com

Incoming German Foreign Minister Touts Strong, Unified EU Policy On 'Systemic Rival' China

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 10:36 PM

Incoming German Foreign Minister Touts Strong, Unified EU Policy on 'Systemic Rival' China

Germany's next foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, on Monday floated the idea of the European Union adopting a "strong" strategy for its key competitor China

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Germany's next foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, on Monday floated the idea of the European Union adopting a "strong" strategy for its key competitor China.

"If we look at the central economic-political topics of our time and other areas, we are systemic rivals, which is why we need a strong, unified European policy for China," she told a Greens news conference.

Baerbock said the EU would continue cooperating with China on international issues, such as climate change and the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes days after the 40-year-old Greens co-leader suggested in an interview with the German daily TAZ that the EU should use import curbs as leverage to deal with the world's largest goods exporter.

Related Topics

World Import China German European Union Germany

Recent Stories

EU Countries Increase Defense Spending Despite Pan ..

EU Countries Increase Defense Spending Despite Pandemic

5 seconds ago
 Over 100 young football learners attend free coach ..

Over 100 young football learners attend free coaching camp

7 seconds ago
 Fazlur Rehman telephones Sheikh Rashid on death of ..

Fazlur Rehman telephones Sheikh Rashid on death of his elder brother

8 seconds ago
 Lahore Open Polo Championship to get under way

Lahore Open Polo Championship to get under way

10 seconds ago
 3 more persons infected by dengue fever in KP

3 more persons infected by dengue fever in KP

5 minutes ago
 Voters' verification process begins in D.I. Khan D ..

Voters' verification process begins in D.I. Khan Division

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.