TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The speech of Naftali Bennet, the Yamina party leader who is on track to succeeding Benjamin Netanyahu as the Israeli prime minister, at the Sunday special parliamentary session was repeatedly interrupted by the outgoing leader's supporters shouting "liar" and "shame.

"

The special session was convened to swear in the new Israeli coalition government created by Netanyahu's opponents after years of political instability and rounds upon rounds of early elections.

Bennet started his speech, expressing his gratitude to Netanyahu and his wife Sara.

In early June, Israel's opposition leaders announced that they set up a coalition, which has 61 of 120 parliamentary seats, to form a new government. According to opposition agreements, Bennet will be a prime minister, while Yair Lapid, Yesh Atid party leader, will replace him after two years.