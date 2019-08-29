UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Incoming Premier Conte Vows 'more United, Inclusive' Italy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 03:42 PM

Incoming premier Conte vows 'more united, inclusive' Italy

Italy's Giuseppe Conte vowed "a fairer, more competitive, more united, more inclusive country" after being asked to form a new government which snubs the far-right League party

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Italy's Giuseppe Conte vowed "a fairer, more competitive, more united, more inclusive country" after being asked to form a new government which snubs the far-right League party.

"We have to make up for lost time so Italy can play the leading role (in Europe) that a founding country deserves," Conte said after a deal was reached between the Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party to form a government.

Related Topics

Europe Italy Government

Recent Stories

48 kgs hashish seized,two arrested in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Saudi led coalition says intercepts Houthi drone

3 minutes ago

Sudan awaits new cabinet as premier mulls line-up

16 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

17 seconds ago

Intermittent drizzle, rain continues in Karachi

21 seconds ago

Three Mineral Department employees suspended

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.