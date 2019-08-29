Incoming premier Conte vows 'more united, inclusive' Italy

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Italy's Giuseppe Conte vowed "a fairer, more competitive, more united, more inclusive country" after being asked to form a new government which snubs the far-right League party.

"We have to make up for lost time so Italy can play the leading role (in Europe) that a founding country deserves," Conte said after a deal was reached between the Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party to form a government.