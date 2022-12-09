UrduPoint.com

Incoming Strategic Command Chief Says US Nuclear Force Now Faces Two Key Adversaries

The United States and its strategic nuclear forces now face two peer adversaries in a global competition to shape the future, incoming Strategic Command (STRATCOM) chief Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton said on Friday.

"Competition is underway among major powers to try to shape what comes next. What we face today is different from the situation our Cold War heroes faced. In this new phase of competition, we face two peer adversaries, and guess what: Strategic Command must be ready for the global challenges of that strategic environment," Cotton said during a change of command ceremony.

Cotton assumed command of STRATCOM from Navy Adm.

Charles Richard during a ceremony presided over by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. During remarks at the event, Austin spoke to the responsibility of the US and other nuclear powers to prevent escalation and proliferation of arms.

STRATCOM is responsible for managing the US military's strategic nuclear deterrence and global strike capabilities, as well as engaging in command, control and surveillance.

The Biden administration's new National Defense Strategy, released in October, characterizes China as the US' pacing challenge and Russia as an acute threat. Both countries maintain nuclear weapons capabilities.

