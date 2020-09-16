Incoming UNGA President Bozkir Says Hopes to Build Trust, Build Consensus Among Nations

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Incoming UN General Assembly President and Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir said that he will seek to build trust and ensure consensus on critical issues among the United Nations member states during the year-long 75th session.

Earlier in the day, the president of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, passed on the presidency to Bozkir, who officially opened the 75th session on Tuesday.

"As President of the General Assembly, the most representative and most democratic organ of the United Nations, I will endeavor to build trust between member states," Bozkir said. "I will do my best to build consensus around the important and timely issues on our agenda from arms control to human rights to climate and sustainable development."

Bozkir said that during the 75th session, the General Assembly should reflect on its work and adopt reforms to be a relevant organ.

The Turkish diplomat pointed out that the restrictions on the work of the General Assembly caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic can become an opportunity to streamline its agenda.

Bozkir further said he plans to use the platform to amplify the voices of the most vulnerable populations and highlight the importance of impartial and unhindered humanitarian aid delivery.

Bozkir pointed out that he will seek to promote the use of emerging technologies toward the Achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 and champion gender-equality.

"Efficiency, effectiveness accountability and non-discrimination will be the guiding principles of my presidency," Bozkir added.