UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Incoming UNGA President Bozkir Says Hopes To Build Trust, Build Consensus Among Nations

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Incoming UNGA President Bozkir Says Hopes to Build Trust, Build Consensus Among Nations

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Incoming UN General Assembly President and Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir said that he will seek to build trust and ensure consensus on critical issues among the United Nations member states during the year-long 75th session.

Earlier in the day, the president of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, passed on the presidency to Bozkir, who officially opened the 75th session on Tuesday.

"As President of the General Assembly, the most representative and most democratic organ of the United Nations, I will endeavor to build trust between member states," Bozkir said. "I will do my best to build consensus around the important and timely issues on our agenda from arms control to human rights to climate and sustainable development."

Bozkir said that during the 75th session, the General Assembly should reflect on its work and adopt reforms to be a relevant organ.

The Turkish diplomat pointed out that the restrictions on the work of the General Assembly caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic can become an opportunity to streamline its agenda.

Bozkir further said he plans to use the platform to amplify the voices of the most vulnerable populations and highlight the importance of impartial and unhindered humanitarian aid delivery.

Bozkir pointed out that he will seek to promote the use of emerging technologies toward the Achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 and champion gender-equality.

"Efficiency, effectiveness accountability and non-discrimination will be the guiding principles of my presidency," Bozkir added.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE-Israel Peace Accord will revive Middle East pe ..

1 hour ago

EU renews support to UAE-Israel peace accord

1 hour ago

Peace requires courage, shaping the future require ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

2 hours ago

Netanyahu Says New Mideast Peace Accords Could End ..

2 hours ago

Signing of &#039;Peace Accord&#039; between UAE an ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.