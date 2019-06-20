Incoming US Defense Chief Esper to Attend NATO Ministerial Next Week - Pentagon

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Incoming US Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper will travel to Brussels next week to discuss burden sharing and American commitments with NATO counterparts, Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a press release.

"He [Esper] will travel to the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels, Belgium later that week. The focus of his meetings will be reinforcing the U.S. commitment to strengthening the NATO Alliance, ensuring more equitable burden sharing, bolstering NATO readiness and addressing regional security issues," Hoffman said on Wednesday.

Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan resigned on Tuesday. His resignation is effective June 24.