Incoming US President Open For Direct Talks With Venezuela's Maduro - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Incoming US President Open for Direct Talks With Venezuela's Maduro - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden's team is planning to negotiate a way out of Venezuela's economic crisis with the South American nation's leader, Nicolas Maduro, US media said Friday.

The Biden administration will not tie the talks to Maduro's resignation, according to Bloomberg's sources familiar with the matter.

Maduro has repeatedly said he wants to negotiate but has refused to go.

The Democrat's advisers will reportedly push for snap elections, after the US rejected the results of the 2018 presidential race and this month's parliamentary polls in Venezuela.

In return, Washington will offer sanctions easing and engage Russia, China, Iran and Cuba, which support the elected Venezuelan government. The Biden administration is also ready to expand restrictions on Maduro's administration.

More Stories From World

