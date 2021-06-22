UrduPoint.com
Increase In Moscow's COVID-19 Infection Rate Related To Delta Variant - Deputy Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Increase in Moscow's COVID-19 Infection Rate Related to Delta Variant - Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) An increase in the COVID-19 infection rate in Moscow is related to many issues, but primarily to the spread of the delta coronavirus variant, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Tuesday.

"Of course, when there is such a growth the reason is always a complex of reasons.

This is the lack of attention of citizens to the observance of safety measures, first of all, wearing masks, this is also a low percentage of vaccinations. But of course, first of all, this is due to the fact that a new strain of the virus has come to us, another, Indian strain," Rakova said on Russia-24 broadcaster.

