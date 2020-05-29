UrduPoint.com
Increase In New Coronavirus Cases Slows Down Significantly In Russia - Official

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:06 PM

The increase in new cases in Russia has slowed down 12 times compared to the beginning of April, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The increase in new cases in Russia has slowed down 12 times compared to the beginning of April, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday.

"This period [non-working days between March 25 and May 11] helped us move forward with daily decrease in number of new cases of the novel coronavirus starting as early as April.

And as of today, if we take the beginning of April as a baseline, the increase in new cases in Russia has slowed down 11.8 times," Golikova told a briefing.

The coronavirus transmission rate is below one at the moment, Golikova said.

