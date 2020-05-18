Increase in New COVID-19 Cases in Russia Slows Down by 23.4% - Deputy Prime Minister

The speed of increase in new cases in Russia has lowered by 23.4 percent over the past week, with the latest daily data looking promising, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Monday

"I would like to speak not about the last day's data which looks optimistic compared to the days before I would like to speak about the last week because it was very serious for us," Golikova said.

"Here is what happened in the last week � the increase in new cases has generally slowed down by 23.4 percent across Russia and the latest daily number stands at 8,926," Golikova said.