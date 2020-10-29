UrduPoint.com
Increase in Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Russia May End Within 3 Weeks -Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in Russia may come to an end within three weeks, Vladimir Chulanov, the chief infectiology official in the Russian Health Ministry, told Sputnik.

"We expect this second rise [in the number of coronavirus cases] not to last for a long time.

Yes, it will last longer than the first one because it is of a bigger scale, in principle. However, it is unlikely to last longer than two or four weeks ... It is likely to long for three weeks, the situation may stabilize then," Chulanov said.

Commenting on a possible threat of the third wave of the epidemic, he said that it was too early to make any forecasts on this issue.

