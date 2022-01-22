Increased Level of Terrorist Threat at Baikonur Going to Be Removed on January 24 -Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) The increased level of terrorist threat at Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan is going to be removed on January 24, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said.

"The head of the city administration, Konstantin Busygin, has just told me that on Monday, the blue (increased) level of terrorist threat is going to be removed," Rogozin wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Wednesday, the level of terrorist threat was raised at Baikonur in connection with information about possible terrorist attacks.