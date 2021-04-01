UrduPoint.com
Increased Military Activity Observed In Nord Stream 2 Pipelaying Area - Operator

Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Increased activity of foreign warships and aircraft is observed in the pipelaying area of the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas project, pipeline operator Nord Stream 2 AG said on Thursday.

"After the resumption of the construction of the offshore section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in January 2021, there has been an increased activity of warships, aircraft and helicopters, as well as civilian vessels of foreign countries, whose actions are often clearly provocative in nature," the operator said.

The operator also said that the appearance of an unidentified submarine in the pipelaying area on Sunday could have damaged the Fortuna pipelay crane vessel and the pipeline itself.

"Given that Fortuna's anchor lines are located at a distance of more than one mile, the submarine's actions could have disabled the entire anchor positioning system of the pipelay barge and lead to emergency damage to the pipeline," Nord Stream 2 AG said.

In addition, the operator said that clear provocations aimed at preventing the completion of the project are taking place.

"We are talking about clearly planned and prepared provocations, both with the use of fishing vessels and warships, submarines and aircraft in order to obstruct the implementation of an economic project. This is perhaps the first unprecedented case of this kind in history," the operator added.

