Increased NATO Activity Near Russia Impossible to Ignore - Kremlin

Russian troops can not ignore the increased NATO activity near borders of the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday when commented on drills in the Baltic Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Russian troops can not ignore the increased NATO activity near borders of the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday when commented on drills in the Baltic Sea.

NATO has announced that it is increasing its presence in Eastern Europe over the situation in Ukraine.

Russia's Baltic Fleet later said that two corvettes went on a long voyage, which will take place as part of mass exercises led by the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy.

"First of all, you should ask the Defense Ministry about this. Secondly, such actions by NATO and the increased activity of NATO near our borders cannot be ignored by our military, who are responsible for the security of our country. And thirdly, there is still a constant process of exercises, maneuvers, military construction, which has never stopped and will continue to continue," Peskov told reporters.