UrduPoint.com

Increased NATO Activity Near Russia Impossible To Ignore - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 05:22 PM

Increased NATO Activity Near Russia Impossible to Ignore - Kremlin

Russian troops can not ignore the increased NATO activity near borders of the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday when commented on drills in the Baltic Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Russian troops can not ignore the increased NATO activity near borders of the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday when commented on drills in the Baltic Sea.

NATO has announced that it is increasing its presence in Eastern Europe over the situation in Ukraine.

Russia's Baltic Fleet later said that two corvettes went on a long voyage, which will take place as part of mass exercises led by the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy.

"First of all, you should ask the Defense Ministry about this. Secondly, such actions by NATO and the increased activity of NATO near our borders cannot be ignored by our military, who are responsible for the security of our country. And thirdly, there is still a constant process of exercises, maneuvers, military construction, which has never stopped and will continue to continue," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe All

Recent Stories

Six held for gambling

Six held for gambling

55 seconds ago
 EU Vows to Support Ukraine in Fight Against Cyber, ..

EU Vows to Support Ukraine in Fight Against Cyber, Hybrid Threats

58 seconds ago
 Kremlin Says no Details on Erdogan's Proposal to H ..

Kremlin Says no Details on Erdogan's Proposal to Hold Russia-Ukraine Summit

1 minute ago
 Australia Evacuating Diplomats From Kiev, Urges Na ..

Australia Evacuating Diplomats From Kiev, Urges Nationals to Leave Ukraine - Rep ..

21 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Denies Reports of Taliban ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Denies Reports of Taliban, Afghan Resistance' Arrival i ..

21 minutes ago
 Kremlin Slams Remarks About Possible Cessation Rus ..

Kremlin Slams Remarks About Possible Cessation Russian Gas Supplies as 'Fake Hys ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.