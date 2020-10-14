Increased Radioactivity Found at US Fracking Sites - Harvard Study

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Fracking is associated with increased radioactivity downwind from extraction sites, researchers from Harvard University said in a study released on Tuesday.

"An additional 100 upwind [unconventional oil and natural gas development (UOGD)] wells within 20 km is associated with an increase of 0.024 mBq/m3 (95% confidence interval [CI], 0.020, 0.028 mBq/m3) in the gross-beta particle radiation downwind," the study said.

The increased radioactivity levels are enough to induce adverse health effects to nearby residents, the study said.

The study analyzed data from 157 of the US Environmental Protection Agency's RadNet monitors between 2001 and 2017.

Fracking is a contentious method of extracting fossil fuels, where shale oil and gas are extradited by injecting liquid infused with chemicals into the ground under high pressure.

Proponents have said that the extracted natural gas is a much more environmentally friendly energy source than coal, while detractors note the harmful environmental impacts, including surface water contamination, pollution and the increased propensity for earthquakes.

In a presidential race that has seen contention over the environment, among other issues, both incumbent US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have vowed to uphold the practice.