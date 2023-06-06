UrduPoint.com

Increased Water Discharge From Kamianske HPP Indicates That Kiev Planned Sabotage - Shoigu

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Increased Water Discharge From Kamianske HPP Indicates That Kiev Planned Sabotage - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The Ukrainian authorities have discharged water from the Kamianske Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) for an even greater flooding of territories, which indicates that Kiev planned a large-scale sabotage in Nova Kakhovka in advance, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the upper part of the Kakhovka plant was destroyed by shelling, but the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed. The city authorities later said that the structure of the dam was partially destroyed by shelling, causing then the destruction of three spans under water pressure.

Later, the authorities of the Kherson Region said that they are preparing the evacuation of the Nova Kakhovka, Hola Prystan and Oleshky districts due to a sudden water level rise.

"In addition, according to the available data, the discharge of water from the Kamianske HPP has been significantly increased, which leads to even greater flooding of territories. This fact testifies to a large-scale sabotage planned in advance by the Kiev regime," Shoigu said.

Ukraine blew up the structures of the Kakhovka plant, which led to the flooding of significant territories in the Kherson Region, the minister concluded.

