UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Increasing CSTO Peacekeeping Potential May Enable Participation In UN Operations - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 03:10 PM

Increasing CSTO Peacekeeping Potential May Enable Participation in UN Operations - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed on Tuesday the need to boost the peacekeeping potential of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), expressing the belief that this would enable the organization to take part in UN peacekeeping operations.

"We consider it important to maintain regular dialogue in the CSTO format on the whole range of security issues in the Euro-Atlantic in order to coordinate the approaches of the allies. A special attention should be paid to increasing the CSTO peacekeeping capacity.

Today we will continue to discuss ways to resolve organizational issues and to improve the legal framework. I expect that this will allow CSTO units to participate in peacekeeping operations under the auspices of the United Nations," Lavrov said at a video conference of the CSTO foreign ministers.

The CSTO unites Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Russia currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the alliance.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Armenia Alliance Belarus Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

2 hours ago

New Zealand’s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.