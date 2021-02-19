UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Increasing Defense Investments Makes EU 'Much More Credible' NATO Member - Macron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 11:20 PM

Increasing Defense Investments Makes EU 'Much More Credible' NATO Member - Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The EU will soon bring its defense spending in line with the 2 percent GDP NATO requirement and the bloc will become a much more "credible" partner once this target is reached, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"We have to increase our defense investment. We will reach in coming months the 2% of our GDP in defense expenditures. I think this is very important because this is the way to rebalance the transatlantic relations and to provide evidence to our US friends that we are reliable and responsible partners. Having the EU much more invested in defense makes us much more credible as members of NATO," Macron said in his speech at the Munich Security Conference.

He went on to say that as US interests shift away from Europe and over to the Pacific in the ongoing rivalry with China, the EU should focus more on its own defense.

"Europe, the EU, its key members have to be part of the solution of their own security. When we speak about this architecture of trust and security, when we discuss with Russia or China about ballistic missiles or missiles involving our countries we should be part of the negotiations. When we speak about security at our borders it is normal that sometimes the US can decide to be less involved. If we are too much dependent on the US within NATO we can find ourselves in the situation to be no more protected at our borders - and we experienced this situation in 2013 de facto in Syria," he said.

Previous US President Donald Trump made a point of demanding NATO partners in the EU to step up their defense spending and meet the 2 percent target, claiming that Europe was freeloading and using US capabilities without contributing its fair share.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Russia Europe China Trump Munich From Share

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Rajhi powers his way into b ..

10 minutes ago

Milk production can be increased through genetical ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai says princess 'home' after UN demands proof ..

7 minutes ago

AJK Revenue Minister Farooq Sikandar's resignation ..

26 minutes ago

UK Springer Spaniel Max Becomes 1st Ever Pet to Re ..

26 minutes ago

Macron Says If EU, US Fail to Provide Vaccines to ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.