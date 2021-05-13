Increasing Evidence Russia Amplifies Messages of Violence to Disunite Americans - Senator

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Increasing evidence exists that Russia may be using misinformation and disinformation campaigns to sow division in the US political landscape, Senator Jack Reed said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"We have also seen increasing evidence that Russia is using this type of misinformation and disinformation to support and amplify a message of violence that we saw in Charlottesville, in the killing of George Floyd, designed to disunite this country, inflame racial tensions, and to undermine, in many respects, our democracy," Reed told the US Senate Appropriations Committee.

The hearing, which focused on the threat of violent domestic extremism in the United States, also touched on how the departments of Justice and Homeland Security (DHS) have been addressing all aspects of the issue.

Reed said there are growing concerns that Russia is also using the January 6 unrest at the US Capitol to advance its own narratives to disrupt US democracy.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said his department is focused on combating what he said were Russia's efforts to sow discord in the country.

Russia has denied being involved in the US political landscape.