UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Increasing Evidence Russia Amplifies Messages Of Violence To Disunite Americans - Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:19 AM

Increasing Evidence Russia Amplifies Messages of Violence to Disunite Americans - Senator

Increasing evidence exists that Russia may be using misinformation and disinformation campaigns to sow division in the US political landscape, Senator Jack Reed said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Increasing evidence exists that Russia may be using misinformation and disinformation campaigns to sow division in the US political landscape, Senator Jack Reed said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"We have also seen increasing evidence that Russia is using this type of misinformation and disinformation to support and amplify a message of violence that we saw in Charlottesville, in the killing of George Floyd, designed to disunite this country, inflame racial tensions, and to undermine, in many respects, our democracy," Reed told the US Senate Appropriations Committee.

The hearing, which focused on the threat of violent domestic extremism in the United States, also touched on how the departments of Justice and Homeland Security (DHS) have been addressing all aspects of the issue.

Reed said there are growing concerns that Russia is also using the January 6 unrest at the US Capitol to advance its own narratives to disrupt US democracy.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said his department is focused on combating what he said were Russia's efforts to sow discord in the country.

Russia has denied being involved in the US political landscape.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Russia Democracy George Charlottesville United States January May All

Recent Stories

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

2 hours ago

Russia May Send Note of Withdrawal From Open Skies ..

1 minute ago

Blinken Told Russia's Lavrov Biden Will Respond Fi ..

1 minute ago

US Oil Output Back at 11Mln Barrels Daily First Ti ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.